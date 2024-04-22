General Hospital's Beth Peters breathes her last at 92

Beth Peters dies at 92

General Hospital star Beth Peters passed away at the age of 92, after serving a brief period of illness.

The soap opera star, who died on March 14 in Central Florida, is known for her regular role on General Hospital.

During the early 80s’, the singer played the spectacular role of Mrs. Whitaker in the ABC soap opera.

Breaking the big news to Variety, Beth Peters’ son Sean Williams confirmed the details and provided an obituary.

After her passing, the late actress left behind a family, including her son Sean and stepdaughters Barbara Davison and Monica Lange alongside nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Born on April 20, 1939, in Manasquan, Peters initially rose to fame with her stage performances.

Staying true to her talents in both acting and singing, the late Hart to Hart alum made a name for herself in regional theatre.

Before her memorable role on the show, Peters became known for various roles, starring in popular shows like Bonanza, The Donna Reed Show, Dr. Kildare, and The Waltons.

For the unversed, the Back to School alum continued to grace both television and film, showcasing her talent across several platforms.