Kim Kardashian would not react to Taylor Swift's diss track: Here's why

Kim Kardashian would not react to Taylor Swift's diss track thanK you aIMee because she has reportedly 'moved on' from their years-long feud.



For the unversed, the globally known musician released her much-awaited 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19.

One of Swift's tracks thanK you aIMee leaves her fans guessing that it is aimed at the Skims founder as the letters K, I and M are capitalised in the title of the song.

However, now a source shared with Life & Style that the reality TV star might prefer to remain silent over the latest controversy.

It is pertinent to mention here that the two ladies first sparked woes over an audio recording when Kim's ex-husband Kanye West inappropriately used Swift's name in his song Famous.

Speaking of the incident, an insider shared, "Kim probably does have regrets about lying about the editing of the now famous video, but it’s fair to say that she was caught up in the whole Kanye [West] aspect of it."

The source further stated, "She was basically protecting her man. I’m sure Kim could clear up what really happened, and why she did what she did, but I don’t think she wants to revisit that particular situation."

The report suggested that the socialite would not "open up a whole new can of worms and she’s truly moved on."

