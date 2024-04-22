Jon Bon Jovi slated to appear as guest mentor for American Idol season 22

Jon Bon Jovi will guest mentor the three finalists of American Idol season 22

Jon Bon Jovi is set to rock the American Idol season 22 finale stage with his guest appearance.

The It’s My Life hitmaker will guest mentor the three finalists, one will be crowned the winner on Sunday, May 19, episode of the singing competition, the show announced on Sunday, April 21.

In addition to a stint at the upcoming finale episode of American Idol, British actress Millie Bobby Brown’s father-in-law-to-be starred in the Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

The four-part docuseries is set to premiere on Hulu on Friday, April 26.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story will feature the band’s past and unforeseen future in the wake of its frontman’s vocal injury.

Earlier this year, the singer and guitarist spilled some beans about his recovery from vocal cord surgery and whether he will be back on tour.

"It is my desire to do a tour next year, but I’m still recovering from a major surgery," he told Mix 104.1 Boston.

"Although I’m well on the road to recovery and was able to take time and do a song a day when I made the record," Jovi said at that time.

Additionally, Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is directed and executive produced by Gotham Chopra.

Jovi is set to release an album titled Forever sometime later this year and hoped to tour following a critical surgery, however, he is unsure if he’ll make it.