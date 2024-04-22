Christina Hendricks marries George Bianchini in extravagant wedding

Christina Hendricks tied the knot with fiancé George Bianchini in a dreamy wedding in New Orleans on Saturday.

The Mad Men alum, 48, shared the happy news to People Magazine and dished the details of her nuptials to Bianchini, a camera operator who has worked on numerous films and TV shows.

The wedding took place at historic Napoleon House in New Orleans as the couple chose the Big Easy owing to their special connection to the city.

“New Orleans is a place that I always loved to go before I met George, and a place that he always loved to go before he met me,” she told the outlet.

“And then when we first started dating or meeting up, because we lived across the country from one another, it was the place in the middle. It just feels like our city together, even though we both loved it individually [first].”

Hendricks and Bianchini, who first met on the set of her TV show Good Girls, began dating in 2020 and got engaged in February 2023.

The wedding had invites for 76 guests, which included Mad Men creator Matt Weiner, Christian Siriano, Mae Whitman and Retta, for a three-day wedding extravaganza.

Moreover, the wedding ceremony was presided over by Shirley Manson, lead singer of band Garbage, as she is a mutual friend of the pair.