‘The Young and Restless’ writer Meg Bennett dead at 75

Award-winning soap opera actress and scriptwriter, Meg Bennett died on April 11, at age 75.

The Los Angeles Times published the obituary of Meg on April 21, highlighting her career as an actress and a writer.

“Meg lost her battle with cancer,” the obituary read. “Until nearly the end she was devotedly working with children, writing and engaging with her far-flung family and friends.”

Born Helen Margaret Bennett, Meg was known for her script-writing for The Young and the Restless and never looked back.

She went on to write The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Santa Barbara, and Sunset Beach.

She received five Daytime Emmy nominations for writing, with her General Hospital team winning in 1995, and five nominations for Writers Guild of America awards, with wins for Sunset Beach and General Hospital.

Meg was also an actress and did various stage appearances, including You've Got Hate Mail in New York in 2011, and multiple appearances on television, perhaps most notably as the General Hospital villainess Allegra Montenegro.

Bennett is survived by her husband, Robert Guza, Jr., whom she met while writing together on General Hospital.