The Crown star Dominic West breaks silence on Lily James speculations

Dominic West addresses Lily James speculations

Dominic West has recently broken his silence on Lily James speculations after he was snapped with Lily in Rome while being married to Catherine FitzGerald.



In a new interview with The Times, The Crown actor shared how he and his wife, who have been married since 2010, took the tabloid news about him getting cosy with Lily on a vacation in Rome.

"I hesitate to speak on my wife’s behalf because it was obviously horrible, particularly for her. But we do joke about it sometimes," revealed the 54-year-old.

After this rumour, Dominic told the outlet, “Whenever I and my wife went out together, the papers would always say we were ‘putting on a show of unity’."

"Even if we’d just been rowing about parking the car or whatever, even if that couldn’t be further from the truth,” he continued.

Dominic said, “And so when we go out we do sort of say, ‘Shall we go and have a show of unity up in London?’ ”

For the unversed, The Wire actor appeared close with Rebecca actress in the photos shared via DailyMail in October 2020.

Dominic explained, "It was an absurd situation. It was deeply stressful for my wife and my kids, but there were lighter moments. That was the best that came out of it, really."

Elsewhere in the interview, Dominic talked about his love for playing blue-collar roles over upperclass characters.

"I think those are my best roles. Some people look good in stiff collars, but I don’t think I’m one of them," remarked the actor.

Dominic pointed out, "I understand upperclass attitudes and ways, and I like those characters, but as an outsider."

"But my wife who is genuinely upperclass, always tells me, ‘You’re much better in the working-class parts, you’re not very good as upper class, you’re not convincing at all," he added.