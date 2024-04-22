Michelle Pfeiffer 'very close to ink' Yellowstone sequel unlike male actors: Report

Michelle Pfeiffer, Kevin or Matthew - who's going to take lead role in Yellowstone sequel

Michelle Pfeiffer is all set to take over the lead role in the new not-yet-titled Yellowstone spin-off show.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer, "Michelle is primed for big, big things and the mood is the franchise will go a different route and embrace girl power and move with the times."

The source told the outlet, "Matthew McConaughey's stalling could really cost him and he's still hasn't inked a deal."



However, the source claimed Paramount is "still dragging its feet on his $2.5 million per episode fee demand".

On the other hand, Kevin Costner clashed with creator Taylor Sheridan over scheduling, but an insider revealed, "He's now willing to let bygones be bygones and appear in some capacity in the second half of Yellowstone's fifth and final season for proper closure of his character."

"Kevin's return isn't set in Yellowstone either — and he's only going to get a cameo at best, thanks to his hard-line tactics, so the cost is clear for Michelle to take over!" shared an insider.



A mole mentioned, "Michelle is really excited and ready to go," to potentially grabbing the spin-off's reins.

"Word is, she's very close to a deal and she really wants to do this, unlike her indecisive male counterparts," disclosed a tipster.

The source remarked, "Her casting would be a refreshing welcome!"

"This will be Michelle's gain, Kevin and Matthew's loss. It's the juicy role that has eluded her years!" added an insider.