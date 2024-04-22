Scarlett Johansson to produce upcoming Jurassic movie, just like Margot Robbie

Scarlett Johansson mirror Margot Robbie's strategy for upcoming Jurassic World movie

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly inspired by Margot Robbie, which is why, the former actress is not only producing the next big movie but also taking on the lead role.



The Sun reported that Scarlett will serve as a producer in the next Jurassic World film, which is expected to be released next year and will also feature popular Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey.

Jonathan and Scarlett are said to be in talks to finalise their roles in the rebooted movie last week.

However, the actress also wanted to also produce the movie to attain significant input in the upcoming movie alongside director Gareth Edwards, who was behind 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

A movie insider spilled to the outlet, "Scarlett has been in talks with the studio for months and made it clear that Gareth was her first choice to be the director. He wanted a big fee but has now signed."

With Gareth being her top pick, Scarlett is now far more interested in being part of the movie and her role as an actress and producer is justifiable," said an insider.

The upcoming movie is reported to be the seventh offering from the Jurassic World franchise and will also see Steven Spielberg serve as executive producer.

For the unversed, Steven was the director behind the first-ever Jurassic Park movie back in 1993.