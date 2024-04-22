Dwayne Johnson reflects on his bond with country crooner Chris Janson

Dwayne Johnson remembers his late father

Dwayne Johnson has recently revealed he bonded with crooner Chris Janson over country music during their first meeting.



In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dwayne, who appeared in Chris's new music video Whatcha See is Whatcha Get, reflected on his first meeting with Chris in the parking lot.

"It's a great story how we met a couple years ago in a parking lot," said the Jumanji actor.

Janson's "humility" and kindness was something that struck him right off the bat.

"Chris wife, when he introduced me to his family, his wife said, 'Hey, I know you love country music, he sings country music.' I said, 'What!?' And then, all of a sudden, I find out he's the youngest member of the Grand Ole Opry, and we bonded in that parking lot over country music," recalled the WWE icon.

Dwayne continued, "We started singing [Hank Williams Jr.] songs in the parking lot, and it was just an amazing thing how the relationship happened."

The Jungle Cruise star opened up that his love for country music goes back to childhood when he lived in Memphis and his late father, wrestling icon Rocky Johnson, introduced him to country music.



"By the time I was 8 years old, I could sing every Hank Jr. song, a lot of Hank Sr. songs, Merle [Haggard] songs, Johnny Paycheck. I mean, all of them. So yeah, my love for country music goes way back," he mentioned.

Reflecting on his bond with his late father, Dwayne noted, "Country music connects me with my dad, and I miss my dad, you know? I lost him unexpectedly in 2020, and it was a way that we bonded."



"My dad was a professional wrestler before the big bright lights of WWE. This is why we lived in Texas and Georgia and Tennessee and Florida," recounted The Black Adam actor.

Dwayne added, "I spent so much time in my childhood in the backseat of my dad's car, driving from town to town, doing these wrestling shows, and he loved country music and that's all he played and that was our bond."