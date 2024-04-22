Jennifer Hudson's American Idol journey: 'From Elimination to EGOT,' what a ride

Jennifer Hudson reflects on her American Idol elimination 20 years later.

Jennifer Hudson, the award-winning singer and actress, is revisiting one of her most significant setbacks, a pivotal moment that ultimately led to her achieving the prestigious EGOT status.



Now, two decades later, with an Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony to her name, Hudson reflects on her unexpected exit from the popular reality singing competition.

In a post on X on April 21, she shared a clip of the moment she was eliminated from American Idol, alongside the words, "On this day in 2004, I was eliminated from American Idol! But God turned it around for my good!"

The clip shows then-host Ryan Seacrest announcing Hudson's departure, noting that despite receiving the highest number of votes earlier in the season, she would not be progressing to the next round.

The ultimate winner of the season, Fantasia Barrino, embraced Hudson tightly and said, "You are my American idol."

Reflecting on the rejection and subsequent success, Hudson wrote, "From Idol to EGOT baby!!! 20 years later, and now back on TV with my own show."

Her journey from being voted off American Idol to winning the entertainment industry's most prestigious awards has inspired countless fans, demonstrating that setbacks can be stepping stones to greatness.

Jennifer shared an uplifting message with her fans, "Never give up on your dreams, yal!" Hudson wrote, adding, "If I can do it, so can u!" The actress and singer emphasized that achieving dreams requires hard work, stating, "If it’s not worth working hard for, it’s not worth it at all!"

She reminded her followers that their potential is known best by themselves, not by others.

Hudson encouraged her fans to “Just keep the faith, keep believing, and keep going!!!” she concluded.



