Victoria Beckham hints Kim Kardashian may have bought £15,000 ski suit sold for charity

Did Kim Kardashian Buy Victoria Beckham's £15,000 ski suit?

Victoria Beckham has suggested that Kim Kardashian could be the owner of a £15,000 ski suit she once sold for charity.

The 43-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been seen sporting a black Chanel ski suit identical to one that was formerly owned by Beckham, who is best known for her time with the Spice Girls as Posh Spice.



Victoria Beckham, who has a history of selling her clothing for charity, stated that she wouldn't be surprised if some of her pieces ended up in Kardashian's closet.

The designer previously sold a significant portion of her wardrobe and donated the proceeds to the Red Cross.

This revelation follows the news that Victoria's daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, who is married to her son Brooklyn, was recently seen wearing a Dolce & Gabbana leather jacket similar to one Beckham wore in 2001.

Commenting on the jacket, Victoria told The Sunday Times, "We actually don’t know if that one is mine or not.

Years ago, I sold quite a few of my clothes and gave the money to the Red Cross. There weren’t that many of those made, so it could be."

Victoria Beckham has acknowledged that Kim may have worn a Chanel ski suit that once belonged to her.



