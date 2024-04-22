Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman announce trailer release date of Deadpool And Wolverine: Watch

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman unveil Deadpool And Wolverine's trailer launch date

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's fans have recently expressed their elation after both stars announce the release date for new trailer of Deadpool And Wolverine.



On Sunday, April 21, Ryan and Hugh took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the upcoming movie featuring both stars in their popular characters as Deadpool and Wolverine respectively.

In the caption, the Free Guy actor wrote, "Tomorrow is always just a day away," with hashtag #DeadpoolAndWolverine.

Not only that, Ryan also put up a new poster from the movie that showcased both characters' hands with a caption, "Hugh got his nails done for this."



Interestingly, Hugh reacted to the post in a playful manner and replied, "Not done, sharpened."

Moreover, Hugh captioned his post on IG that read, "Patience isn’t my strong suit. Trailer tomorrow."

Fans could not contain their excitement in the comment section, with one remarked, "This movie is going to be a dream come true."



Another fan said, "Movie Of The Year we ain't Ready For Tomorrow."

"Seeing Hugh and Ryan share the screen as the characters they were both born to play is going to be magic," added a third user.

Meanwhile, Deadpool And Wolverine will release in theatres on July 26, 2024.