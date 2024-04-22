Ant and Dec hug it out in final 'Saturday Night Takeaway' episode

Ant and Dec shared behind-the-scenes photos after 'Saturday Night Takeaway.'

Ant and Dec took to Instagram on Sunday to share a collection of behind-the-scenes photos from their final episode of Saturday Night Takeaway, marking the end of an era after 20 successful series.

The popular presenters, both were seen hugging each other as they rehearsed for their last show, displaying their close friendship.



In one image, the duo appeared relaxed and casual in their sweatshirts and jeans, holding their microphones while walking off stage.

Despite the momentous occasion, they seemed to be in high spirits.

The photos on Instagram also included shots with celebrity friends Stephen Mulhern, Alison Hammond, and Dermot O'Leary, capturing the camaraderie and celebration surrounding their final show.

Ant and Dec shared an array of behind-the-scenes moments from their final episode of Saturday Night Takeaway.

The gallery also featured a snap of the duo sitting on a sofa alongside Stephen Mulhern, holding up a book titled Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway guest book.

The caption read: "One last Takeaway dump," indicating their farewell tribute to the long-running show.

The emotional farewell came after Ant and Dec choked back tears as they delivered their final words during the closing moments of the series last weekend.

Ant and Dec reflected on the success and longevity of the show, with Ant stating, "It's been an honor and a privilege to have made the show and been part of your Saturday nights for 22 years."

Dec added to the sentiment, saying, "When we started this back in 2002, we both thought we'd be lucky if we got to do this for maybe a couple of years."