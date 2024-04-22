Mila Kunis recalls freaky encounter at her children’s daycare

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met on the set of the hit sitcom 'That '70s Show'



Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had a freaky encounter at their children’s daycare.

Speaking at PaleyFest on Friday, April 19, the 40-year-old actress revealed that she and Kutcher met their mini-me’s while dropping off their kids at daycare once.

She recalled, “I’ll tell you a funny story. My kids were at daycare. It’s a hundred years ago, and there was an Ashton and a Mila. They were not related people. They were two different little kids, two separate families.”

The Friends With Benefits alum continued, “This was first day, and Ashton and I walked in…and there was a random Mila and a random baby Ashton, and I was like ‘Oh, this is cute.’”

The children’s parents were embarrassed and profusely apologised, but Kunis was extremely amused and reassured them she thought it was cute.

Kunis and Kutcher met on the set of That ‘70s Show. They began dating in 2012, and tied the knot in 2015.

The Hollywood A-Listers welcomed son Wyatt in 2014 and Dimitri in 2016.

In 2023, Kutcher told People Magazine, “For me, the No.1 role I will ever play is to be a father.