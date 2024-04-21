Jennifer Aniston catches up with ‘Friends’ costar Courtney Cox at dinner

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, beloved co-stars from the iconic sitcom Friends, enjoyed a delightful dinner together at the upscale Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

Aniston, 55, donned a chic black spaghetti strap top paired with a satin skirt, accentuated with layers of gold necklaces and hoop earrings.

Cox, on the other hand, exuded sophistication in a stylish three-piece off-white suit, complemented by gold hoop earrings and a pendant necklace.

As they bid farewell to their evening, Cox was accompanied by two unidentified gentlemen.

The Friends rendezvous follows Aniston's recent sighting at an exclusive plastic surgery retreat in Connecticut alongside Sandra Bullock and Amanda Anka, wife of Jason Bateman.

The retreat, nestled in Greenwich, offers a range of cosmetic procedures, including injectables like Botox and Kybella, facelifts, and rhinoplasty, amidst the luxurious ambiance of an inn. The nature of the trio's treatments remains undisclosed.

In 2014, Aniston claimed she didn’t believe in getting Botox, but said she had tried various skin treatments, including a salmon-sperm facial. Although Cox was not present for the latest cosmetic surgery office visit, she has been open in the past about the work she’s had done on her face.

“You don’t realise that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more, ’cause you look normal to yourself,” she explained on the Gloss Angeles podcast in March 2023.