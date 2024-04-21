Tom Cruise in good spirits surrounded by fans outside Victoria Beckham's birthday bash

Tom Cruise appears happy as he attended Victoria Beckham's birthday bash

Tom Cruise has recently been spotted at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party surrounded by fans in London.



On April 20, the Top Gun star looked happy and cheerful as he departed the glitzy Victoria's bash at Oswald's members-only club in Mayfair.



On the way, he was swarmed by his fans who wanted to meet him and the actor also stopped to sign autographs for the fans who waited outside the party.

In the pictures shared via DailyMail.com, Tom was beaming as he signed over few posters from his hit movies and had a casual chit-chat with his fans.

The Jack Reacher star looked dapper in his black tuxedo and complemented it with a pair of dark shades.

Earlier at the party, Tom helped up a photographer who crashed to the ground after the actor's fans got overexcited at his arrival.

The Oblivion actor also met other A-Listers like Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and the Spice Girls at Victoria's party.

Tom's daughter Suri celebrated her 18th birthday in New York, where she lives with her mother Katie Holmes.

Meanwhile, Tom is reportedly busy filming the latest instalment in his Mission Impossible franchise in London.