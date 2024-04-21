Simon Cowell reveals real reason behind feud with Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh

Simon Cowell believes Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh are simply hiding some other emotions behind their hateful words.
After Sharon and Louis, both 71, mocked their X Factor boss during their appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, Cowell, 64, noted that behind it all, they simply miss each other.
Speaking to The Mirror, Cowell first noted that Sharon and Louis are “paid” to be “controversial.”
He then expressed, “I still consider Sharon and Louis really good friends, we could pick up the phone to each other tomorrow.”
Admitting that he found their words “actually quite funny,” Cowell promised, “I probably will phone them both in the next week or so, because I haven’t spoken to them for a while and it sounds like I should do.”
But he noted that has no intention of firing back at them, and only wants to see how they’re doing.
He continued, “Whenever I meet them, see them, speak to them, it’s like we’ve spoken yesterday. My honest opinion is I think we miss each other.”
As for their original remarks, Sharon revealed that she was left “fuming” after Cowell refused to renew her contract on The X Factor, causing her to lose out on other gigs as well.
Meanwhile, Louis claimed that the music mogul had “cut him out” of his life, creating a rift between them.
