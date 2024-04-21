Kevin Costner calls John Mulaney 'genius' over Field of Dreams gag at 2024 Oscars

Kevin Costner's response to John Mulaney's Field of Dreams gag at 2024 Oscars

Kevin Costner recently reiterated he found it amusing to watch John Mulaney’s Field of Dreams bit at the 2024 Oscars.



Sharing his reaction, Kevin told PEOPLE, "I couldn't believe that guy. Amazing. I watched it a second time."

"John is gifted," continued the 69-year-old.

The Horizon: An American Saga director-actor said, "What a chance, because there's always people in the Oscars trying to rush you."

"And he went fast. But what he said, I was very touched by it. I should talk to him because I was really impressed. He was a genius," stated Kevin.

The Yellowstone actor added, "I loved what he did."

Earlier in March, John was presenting the award for Best Sound during the Oscars when he did a gag about Field of Dreams.

At the time, John remarked, "Or what about that moment in Field of Dreams where we hear 'If you build it, he will come,' and then Costner does it, he builds a baseball field.

"Or I guess he doesn't build it — he mows down corn, and then there is a field and he's like, 'I'm going to watch ghosts play baseball,' and the bank is like, 'You wanna pay your mortgage?' And he's like, 'Nah, I'm gonna watch ghosts play baseball,'" mentioned the stand-up comedian.