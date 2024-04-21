Inside Kanye West, Bianca Censori's 'planned' tactics to be in limelight

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are planning their attention-grabbing public outing to stay in the limelight, claimed an entertainment journalist.



In a conversation with The Mirror, Jeannie Assimos, the former Managing Editor of Entertainment Tonight, claimed that the rapper is "obsessed with the media attention."

Since marrying the Australian beauty, Kanye made it to the negative headlines due to his wife's racy outfit choices and his attitude towards the media.

Jeannie believes that "Bianca and Ye's outings are to continue the mystique and create continued interest in his brand."

The expert called their controversial outings "fully orchestrated." She added, "Ye seems to be building a very bizarre brand, and at this point, it's almost like a trainwreck that the public can't stop watching."



She explained, "But would they buy anything from him at this point? Big brands he had former associations with don't think so."



Speaking of TV host Bill Maher, Jeannie shared that he "even recently refused to air a podcast interview with Ye because he didn't want to perpetuate anti-semitic comments from the rapper."

