Ice Spice pays special tribute to Taylor Swift during Coachella weekend 2

Ice Spice lent her vocals to the remix of Taylor’s song Karma in 2023

Ice Spice is amped up over her close friend Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, released on Friday, April 19.

Born Isis Naija Gaston, the 24-year-old rapper made sure to spread the excitement as she took the stage for Coachella weekend two.

A fan-made video circulating X (previously Twitter) captured the moment when Ice Spice started to perform the remix of Swift’s 2022 song, Karma, on which they collaborated.

As the track began to play to the crowd’s cheers, Ice Spice asked the crowd, “Y’all heard Taylor’s new album yet?”

She was, of course, referring to Swift’s newly released eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, released just a day prior to Ice Spice’s Coachella set.

“Shout out to Taylor Swift! My good sis,” Ice Spice added.

She then launched into the song as the crowd erupted into cheer.

Ice Spice also performed the song during weekend one of Coachella. During her performance, Swift and her NFL superstar boyfriend Travis Kelce watched on from the crowd.

The gal pals were then spotted hanging out together at the festival after Ice Spice’s set was over.