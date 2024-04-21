King Charles charms Queen Camilla in major appearance

King Charles is expected to attend the five-day Royal Ascot race in June

Despite undergoing cancer treatment, King Charles showed a gesture of affection towards Queen Camilla as they attended a church appearance today.

The 75-year-old King was photographed driving the 76-year-old Queen to a Sunday service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral. They were seen in a pleasant mood together.

In recent weeks, King Charles, who announced he had an unnamed form of cancer in February, has been making more public appearances. He had largely stepped back from public-facing duties after revealing his diagnosis.

Earlier this week, the monarch waved cheerfully to fans outside Clarence House from inside his maroon state Bentley limousine, and excited royal watchers took photos of Charles as he passed.

The King has been tipped to attend Trooping the Colour, which takes place three days before Royal Ascot.

Last month, chaos was caused when the Army's official website announced that Princess Kate would be attending the event, which takes place every June.

The error, which was made before the princess publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis, caused a frenzy with royal fans rushing to get tickets.

But Kensington Palace has not confirmed Kate's attendance and Palace officials were not consulted on the update by the Ministry of Defence.