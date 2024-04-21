Priyanka Chopra likely to skip 2024 Met Gala: Here's why

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she is skipping this year's Met Gala due to her work commitments.

In conversation with Access Hollywood, the globally known actress opened up about the excitement this yearly fashion event brought to people around the world.

Priyanka, who earlier made headlines because of her stylish looks at the event, said, "I don't even know who's going this year."

She added, " I’m definitely not attending this year because I’m filming, but I think I really do enjoy watching people's creativity during the Met Gala."

On being asked, who she is looking forward to seeing on the red carpet, the Quantico actress shared she did not have any idea about the guest list.

In her response, the interviewer said Hollywood star Zendaya is expected to dazzle at the event.

To which, the Baywatch actress stated, "She’s amazing, so we definitely look forward to her."

On the professional front, Priyanka is filming her upcoming action comedy film Heads of State co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena.