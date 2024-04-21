Britain's Got Talent judges jump out of their seats in shock: Watch

Britain's Got Talent's recent act leaves judges in awe

Britain’s Got Talent’s latest episode left judges gobsmacked with another questionable act.



On Saturday’s episode, Mike Woodhams appeared on stage to showcase his talent, impersonating other singers.

The 37-year-old music teacher introduced his students; Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli to judges.

The singer pulled off a spectacular performance, impersonating James Blunt, Boyzone, Gabrielle, Macy Gray, Anastacia, and Heather Small.

Leaving a lasting impression on the judges and the audience, Woodhams seamlessly changed his vocals, switching from one singer to another.

Judges on the panel delighted the singer with a standing ovation, praising Woodham's extraordinary singing skills.

Speaking of his exceptional voice, Bruno gushed: "You should be proud, it's the best vocal impressions I have heard in a very very long time."

While Amanda chimed in, adding: "I just loved it, what a talent. You're just amazing. I was just gobsmacked, I've never seen anything like you, you're super talented."

Meanwhile, Simon shared his thoughts, admitting: "I'm so surprised because you really undersold yourself I would just say going forward, really start believing in yourself and you're the kind of act I believe could win this show."