Victoria Beckham opens up about ageing: 'I’m excited about the future'

Victoria Beckham said she is excited to avail better opportunities as the fashion designer turned 50.

In conversation with Sunday Times Style, the former Spice Girl confessed that she has gained more confidence to be herself with time.

She stated, "I looked at some pictures of myself recently and was really struck by how happy I looked."

Speaking of old times, the mother-of-four said, "In the past, I’ve always looked at those red carpet pictures of me and seen a woman who looks nervous and insecure."

Victoria added, "Everyone else saw a woman who looked grumpy and stern — I suppose that’s how I got the reputation of being such a miserable cow."

The singer said that she is 'excited' about her future after celebrating her milestone birthday.

She continued, "...I feel good about things. I have better opportunities now than I did when I was younger."



For the unversed, Victoria celebrated her 50th birthday at Oswald's, a private members-only club in London, on Saturday, April 19.

The intimate birthday party was attended by her family, Tom Cruise, the Spice Girls, Marc Anthony, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, Jason Statham and others.