Family Guy holiday specials get premiere date

Family Guy will be set to have two holiday specials

Hulu recently announced that it Family Guy will get two holiday specials later this year.

The streaming giant announced the big news on Friday, April 19 during an evening panel at PaleyFest LA, celebrating the cartoon’s 25th anniversary.

In a recent interview with L.A. Times, show’s creator Seth Macfarlane shared his outlook on the future of the series, revealing his plans to continue as long as the audience "doesn’t get sick of it."

"At this point, I don’t see a good reason to stop," the showrunner explained.

"People still love it. It makes people happy and it funds some good causes. It’s a lot of extraneous cash that you can donate to Rainforest Trust and you can still go out to dinner that night. There was a time when I thought, 'It’s time to wrap it up.' At this point, we’ve reached escape velocity."

"I don’t know that there’s any reason to stop at this point unless people get sick of it. Unless the numbers show that people just are, “Eh, we don’t care about Family Guy anymore. But that hasn’t happened yet," he concluded.

For the unversed, Family Guy recently concluded its 22nd season, with the finale airing on April 17.