Eminem celebrates second chance at life on 16th anniversary of sobriety

Eminem is gearing up to release his an album in 2024 after a four-year-hiatus

Eminem has come a long way since his near-fatal drug overdose in 2007.

The incident was enough to give the father-of-two a wake-up call, and on April 20, 2008, he began his sobriety journey. On Saturday, the Rap God celebrated 16 years of being sober.

Sharing the happy occasion with his fans, Eminem, 51, took to his Instagram to post a picture of his new sobriety chip which marked the milestone.

Though there was no caption to the post, the picture alone spoke volumes as the Not Afraid hitmaker held out the coin in the palm of his hands – his unmistakable tribal wrist tattoo clearly visible – as the coin’s inscription commemorated 16 years of “unity,” “recovery,” and “strength.”



Fans, having witnessed Em’s remarkable transformation, couldn’t be happier for him.

“Proud, em! 16 years of sobriety,” one fan cheered, while another gushed, “Marshall!! So so so happy for you. Keep inspiring us.”

Even Eminem’s younger brother, Nathan, joined in the celebration, calling him the “Greatest Influence and Mentor.”

Born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, Eminem has previously opened up about his struggles with addiction and how it nearly ended his life.

His journey towards recovery continued to inspire his music, especially his subsequent albums Relapse (2009) and Recovery (2010).

In a 2022 conversation with his manager Paul Rosenberg during his Paul Pod podcast, Em admitted, “I remember when I first got sober and all the s*** was out of my system, I remember just being, like, really happy and everything was f***ing new to me again.”

He further admitted that “It was like the first time I started having fun with music again.”

Last month, Eminem confirmed via Dr. Dre the release of his first album in four years, scheduled for this year.