Prince William’s subtle sign speaks volumes on Kate Middleton’s health

Prince William is beginning to make more public appearances as since Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis as he returned to royal duties on Thursday.



Prior to that, the Prince of Wales and his son Prince George were spotted cheering on Aston Villa in their first outing the shock announcement made in late March.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said the “well-timed” appearance proves the royals seem to be doing fine and things are getting back to normal.

“Royals realise that every single thing they do sends a message in one way or another,” the expert told The Sun.

“It wasn’t just a question of appearing with George at an occasion that was enjoyable,” he explained. “It was a question of sending a signal that it was business as usual - as far as that was reasonable to be expected.”

He continued, “If Catherine had been there, it would have been fantastic, but no one is expecting that. People wouldn't expect that after her video message, which I think is the bravest ever on a health issue by a public figure in Britain.”