Eminem celebrates 16 years of sobriety with inspiring photo

Eminem celebrates 16 years of sobriety and posted an inspiring photo on Instagram

Eminem recently took to his Instagram to celebrate sixteen years of sobriety, a significant milestone in the rapper’s life.

The 51-year-old rapper shared a photo on the social platform, showing off a commemorative chip that keeps his commitment intact.

The Lose Yourself artist shared the caption-less post on Saturday, April 20, garnering appreciation from his fellow artists and fans from all over the world.

The post quickly became viral, becoming a hub of positivity.

One fan commented: "Thank you for inspiring hope!!!"

While another chimed in, adding: "Love to see it."

Recounting the instance, Eminem first received a wake-up call after the rapper went through a near-death experience following a drug overdose.

Speaking to the New York Times in 2011, he opened up about his struggles with addiction, admitting to consuming up to twenty pills a day.

He further revealed that the title of his album Recovery referred to his battle against substances, including Vicodin, Valium, and Ambien.

Breaking the big news on Rosenberg’s Paul Pod broadcast, the rapper mentioned his overdose saying: "I remember when I first got sober and all the s--- was out of my system, I remember just being, like, really happy and everything was f------ new to me again."