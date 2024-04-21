Why did Victoria Beckham attend her birthday party in crutches?

Victoria Beckham looked downcast as she hobbled on crutches

Victoria Beckham 50th birthday bash is certainly for the books due to multiple headlining moments during the starry night.

The Spice Girls alum sparked curiosity at her arrival at the ritzy venue of the party when she was spotted hobbling in crutches.

She looked downcast as she made her way to Oswald’s in London’s Mayfair district on Saturday, dressed in a mint green sleeveless gown featuring ruffles on her shoulders. A beige pair of stilettos could be seen peeking through her floor-length dress.

The fashion designer let her long brunette hair fall over her shoulders in loose waves, as she completed her look with accessories, including silver and gold bracelets stacked on each wrist.

For the unversed, Victoria injured her foot while working out at a gym in February, causing a major fracture.

Her husband David Beckham gave a glimpse into her injury on Instagram Stories days later, writing in the caption: "Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break.”

The former English footballer was also spotted giving a piggy back ride to the Wannabe singer after the party ended, which could be both because of her injury and intoxication.