Victoria Beckham reunites Spice Girls for her 50th birthday performance

Victoria Beckham reunites Spice Girls for 50th birthday performance

Victoria Beckham spiced up her 50th birthday with a twist as she reunited with the former members of the Spice Girls for a special performance.



Posh Spice took to Instagram a day after her fancy birthday party, which had a star-studded guest list, to share a video filmed by her husband David Beckham.

The proud husband filmed the group, including, Geri Halliwell-Turner, Emma Bunton, Melanie ‘Mel C’ Chisholm, Melanie ‘Mel B’ Brown singing their 1997 single Stop in front of thrilled party guests, attending the birthday bash at private members' club Oswald's in London, via People Magazine.

Halliwell, 51, Bunton, 48, Mel C, 50, Victoria and Mel B, 48, had taken the exact same positions as in the music video — as the song played on loudspeakers at the party.

David was also singing along, happily filming his wife having fun performing again.

“Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me!,” Victoria wrote. “I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife”

Meanwhile, David also shared the video on his social media, writing, “I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner,” he added with a slew of heart emojis.