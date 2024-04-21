Taylor Swift hints at her possible marriage with ex Joe Alwyn in 'Fortnight'

Taylor Swift seemingly hints at her possible marriage with her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn in her newly released music video, Fortnight.



For the unversed, the globally known musician released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, on Friday, April 19, which includes 31 songs.

Many of Swift's songs from her new album hinted at her relationship and breakup with the British actor.

Now, The Mirror reported that the musician's dropped a big clue about her marriage plans with Joe in Fortnight.

At the start of the video, Swift can be seen wearing a wedding dress, suggesting at her wedding or engagement with the Conversations With Friends actor.

Not only this, the Grammy Award-winning artist wrote in her song, So Long, London, "You swore that you loved me, but where were the clues? I died on the altar waiting for the proof."

However, Swift revealed that she bids farewell to the sorrowful phase with the release of her new album.

Previously, she wrote on Instagram while detailing the concept behind her album, "This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up."