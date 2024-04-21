Bruce Willis adorably holds granddaughter during birthday festivities

Rumer Willis pays tribute to daughter on her first birthday

Rumer Willis recently paid tribute to her and Derek Richard Thomas' daughter Louetta 'Lou' Islye Thomas Willis on her first birthday.

The post featured an adorable photo of the toddler being held by her maternal grandfather Bruce Willis, giving a quick glimpse at the actor.

On Saturday, April 20, the 90210 alum took to her Instagram to share photos of her mom, alongside her sisters Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

In a carousel of pictures, Rumer gave shout-outs to Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis and her mom's floral designer Eric Buterbaugh among others.

She posted the heartwarming pictures alongside a caption that read: "Thank you to @demimoore for being the best Ya Ya I could ask for, Lou loves you so much."

"@scoutlaruewillis @buuski Mabel and Evelyn for being the greatest aunties and Emma for being bonus Gma and my Papa and @ericbuterbaugh for being the best Papous," she added.

Paying tribute to her partner, Rumer wrote: "Thank you @derekrichardthomas for the greatest gift of my life," she added.

"She is so lucky to have you as her papa. I can't believe our baby girl is 1."

Addressing her daughter, the actress gushed: "Oh my tiny tender daughter, I CANT BELIEVE YOU ARE 1. This last year with you has been the best year of my life. Lou I have never known a love like yours."

"You are the most delicious, most beautiful, smartest, funniest, sweetest girl I know. I can't believe you choose me to be your mama oh my goodness. Every day you grow and learn more and you are my greatest teacher and my deepest love."