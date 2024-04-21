Prince Harry shuts door on King Charles’ reign in seething rage

Prince Harry sent out a stern message to his father King Charles and his royal family about his return.



The Duke of Sussex, who will be visiting the UK in May to mark the 10-year anniversary of his Invictus Games, appeared to have bid farewell to his royal life once and for all, per royal author Tom Quinn.

According to Quinn, who told The Mirror, that after Harry’s father took the “vindictive” decision to evict him from his Frogmore Cottage, the prince was “furious” and left “in tears.”

As a form of showing his feelings towards the decision, Prince Harry changed his primary residence from the UK to the US, with the change backdated to June 29, 2023 – the exact date of eviction.

Quin stated that Harry had endured the “last straw” after he was kicked out with wife Meghan Markle and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

While Prince Harry met his cancer-stricken dad in February after he was informed of the diagnosis, sparking some speculations of a truce.

“Even if Harry begged to be allowed back to help out – even if his father King Charles became so ill he was unable to carry out his duties – whatever happens, the call to help will never go out to Montecito,” Quinn explained.

The author surmised, “Making the US his primary residence is Harry’s final goodbye.”