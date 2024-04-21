Princess Kate teaches her kids concept of 'new life' amid cancer treatment

Kate Middleton is believed to be relying on her love for nature and garden to brave through health crisis one day at a time.



In a conversation with Notebook, according to The Mirror, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond reflected on the Princess of Wales’ love for scenery as she continues to get treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.



“I’m sure Catherine will take huge solace in her gardens and the joy of being outside during these months of recuperation,” she shared.

“Winter in the UK can be rather grey at the best of times, and when you are recovering from major surgery, it can no doubt seem bleak.”

“Catherine has always taken great strength and inspiration from nature and outdoor life. And there is something so reassuring and optimistic about the green shoots of spring – especially if you’ve planted the seeds yourself,” the royal commentator explained.

“She will have drawn on her love of gardening and nature – perhaps sowing seeds with her children and seeing those first green shoots appear. New life. New hope. A new cycle,” she added.