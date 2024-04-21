Kourtney Kardashian finds 'inner peace' after marrying Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian finds 'inner peace' in Travis Barker marriage

Kourtney Kardashian becomes happy and content with the presence of Travis Barker in her life.

As reported by People Magazine, the reality TV star "seems calmer, much happier and content" after marrying the Blink-182 drummer in May 2022.

The source added, "She enjoys a lot of family time and work very much comes second."



An insider claimed that the musician is "amazing" with his wife. The source continued, "He treats Kourtney like a queen. They talk about growing old together — it’s very cute!"



It is pertinent to mention that the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Rocky, in November 2023.

Kourtney also has three children with her ex-husband Scott Disick: Daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8.

On the other hand, the Blink-182 drummer shares Landon, 20, Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Speaking of the couple's "mixed family", an insider further shared, "...everything works and is very intentional."

"Kourtney and Travis are doing a great job keeping all the kids happy. They make special time for all of them," the source stated.