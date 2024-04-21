Sarah Ferguson remembers 'dear friend' late Queen Elizabeth on 98th birthday

Sarah Ferguson highlighted the late Queen Elizabeth II’s best qualities in a tributary post on her birthday.

The late monarch would have turned 98 today, April 21, after being born at 17 Burton Street in Mayfair, London in 1926.

The Duchess of York took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note alongside a photo of her former mother-in-law.

“Today we are remembering Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on what would have been her 97th birthday,” Fergie effused.

“Thank you for all that you have taught us, for being a steadfast leader and dear friend. You are sorely missed,” she added.

Fans and followers shortly flooded the comments section with their own version of wishes of the longest-reigning British monarch.



Meanwhile, others corrected Sarah regarding the Queen’s age in the caption, with one noting: She would have been 98. My Dad was born same year, 1926.

According to the Daily Express, the royals are expected to mark a quiet birthday for the former matriarch, most likely raising a toast among family members in private.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold shared on behalf of Slingo: “They won't publicly do anything. Privately, I have no doubt they'll raise a toast to her in the evening. I'm sure the day will very much be spent reflecting on the late Queen.”