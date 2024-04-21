Princess Kate faces major dillema as Prince Louis' sixth birthday nears

Kate Middleton is understood to be facing a major dilemma ahead of Prince Louis’ sixth birthday this week.



The youngest children of Kate and Prince William will turn six on April 23, prompting speculations about whether the princess will uphold a personal tradition.

For the unversed, the mom of three mark each of her children’s birthday by posting a new photo on social media platforms taken by her.

However, this year comes with a cloud of uncertainty after Kate faced unprecedented scrutiny and backlash over editing the Mother’s Day portrait with her kids, posted on the Waleses’ official social media accounts last month.

Speaking to Fox News, royal commentator Christopher Andersen suggested the future Queen of England to have Louis’ photo taken by a professional photographer or simply avoid retouching it altogether.

"My suggestion would be to either have Kate take the photo and not retouch it or have Kate take it and explain in advance how and why she altered the photo,” he claimed, “or have a professional photographer take it and do all the explaining.

"I mean, will it really matter? The conspiracy theories will continue anyway.

"That particular genie is out of the bottle,” the Last King author added.