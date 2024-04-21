Emma Stone gets special credit in Taylor Swift’s ‘TTPD’

Taylor Swift, who is known to collaborate on music with her close friends, appeared to rope in longtime pal Emma Stone on her latest album.

The Grammy-winning musician credited her Oscar-winning friend on the song, Florida, from her newly-released 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department via Us Weekly.

The outlet confirmed that Emily Jean Stone (the actress’ birth name) is listed in the TTPD liner notes as contributing “oddities” to the song.

Poor Things actress, 35, appears alongside the performers on the track.

In the list, Jack Antonoff is credited for a variety of instruments, meanwhile Stone is credited with “oddities” just before Florence Welch’s credit for percussion, drums, piano and lead vocals.

It is unclear what “oddities” Stone may have performed on the track.

Swift and Stone have stayed friends after meeting at an event in 2008. Through the years, the two have supported each other in their endeavours.

Moreover, the Cruel Summer hitmaker is also rumoured to have written the song, When Emma Falls in Love, on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) which was released in July 2023.

While Stone hasn’t released any original music of her own, the actress is a singer having a Broadway run and a few musical movies under her belt.