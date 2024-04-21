Royal family to make no ‘public’ gesture for Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday

While Queen Elizabeth has passed away, her memory lives on which was apparent in a touching revelation that the royal family will mark what would have been her 98th birthday.



According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, while speaking on behalf of Slingo, the late monarch will be remembered in private without any plans to have a public ceremony.

He shared: “They won't publicly do anything. Privately, I have no doubt they'll raise a toast to her in the evening. I'm sure the day will very much be spent reflecting on the late Queen.”

He went on to add that members of the public, who were devoted to the Queen may be expected to visit her resting site at King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle and leave flowers and other tributes.

Grant also recalled his own experience with the monarch and raved about her sense of humour.

“With the Queen I used to hear about her sense of humour and the fact that sometimes you couldn’t tell if she was being serious or not and she had this amazing humour and sometimes she’d catch you off guard.

“So I’d heard about this, and I remember being with her in Scotland and one night I went in to announce dinner. I went to see her and I walked up, nodded my head and said ‘dinner is ready’ and there were other guests there. She walked out the room and she kind of looked back towards the room and nobody else had followed her.”