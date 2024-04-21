Archie, Lilibet gain advantage over Prince Harry as royal future hangs in balance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids could still be able to retain their royal titles if the duke decides to get US citizenship.

The Sussexes sparked discourse around their plans to make America their permanently home after Harry was revealed to have changed his primary country of residence to the States.

The Spare author also dished on his plans to acquire citizenship of his wife’s home country in an interview with Good Morning America later this month, admitting he has “considered” it.

Speaking to the Daily Express, immgration lawyer Gita Gorji revealed Harry will have to renounce his royal title in a bid to become citizen of the US.

“When you take the Oath of Allegiance at your naturalisation ceremony to become a USC, you not only declare renounce “all allegiance and fidelity” to any foreign country,” she explained, “but also renounce all inherited titles or orders of nobility."

However, the legal servant went on to clarify that Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, might still be eligible to retain their titles of nobility due to a loophole.

“Some crafty lawyers could even argue this all the way to the US Supreme Court since there is nothing in the US Constitution that states this and Natural-born US Citizens, like the prince’s children, can gain titles of nobility without losing their US citizenship,” Gorji shared.