Victoria Beckham, family look stylish at her 50th birthday party: See Pics

Victoria Beckham gave a sneak peek into her family's stylish looks for her star-studded 50th birthday party.

The globally known fashion designer took to her Instagram and shared a series of beautiful family portraits.

The shared pictures featured the former Spice Girl, David Beckham and their children: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.

Beckham family can be seen posing for the photos in front of a fireplace and staircase.

Victoria, who was the star of the night, donned a sheer mint green gown with pleats and floral details.



The boys of the family, including the former English captain, wore tuxedos. On the other hand, Harper looked all grown up in a champagne-coloured gown.

"Can’t wait to celebrate with my friends and family! I love you all so much," the singer captioned her post.

For the unversed, Victoria celebrated her milestone birthday at Oswald's, a private members-only club in London, on Saturday, April 19.

The intimate birthday party was attended by Tom Cruise, the Spice Girls, Marc Anthony, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, Jason Statham and others.

