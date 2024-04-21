Cillian Murphy nabs another honour for ‘Oppenheimer’

Cillian Murphy, after sweeping the award season this year, collected another accolade for Oppenheimer, but this time close to home.

The proud Irish actor beat out his fellow nominees in the Lead Actor category at the Irish Film & Television Awards 2024 held in in Dublin on Saturday, via The Hollywood Reporter.

Murphy was nominated alongside Andrew Scott (All Of Us Strangers), David Wilmot (Lies We Tell), Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), Barry Ward (That They May Face The Rising Sun) and Pierce Brosnan (The Last Rifleman).

Murphy took home the best actor award for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer, which also won him the Oscar.

In his Oscar acceptance speech, he said, All my fellow nominees: I remain in awe of you guys. Truly. I want to thank my incredible team… I’m a very proud Irishman standing here tonight.”

He continued, “We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb. And for better or for worse, we’re all living in Oppenheimer’s world so I’d really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere.”

Murphy had won several other accolades for his performance, including a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.