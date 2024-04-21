Post Malone sings praises of Taylor Swift following ‘Fortnight’ release

Post Malone penned a sweet note after unveiling his collaboration with Taylor Swift on her newly-released album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The singer-rapper, who is featured on Swift’s first single Fortnight from her 11th studio album, took to his Instagram to share a black and white picture of the two with a sweet note.

“It’s once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift comes into this world,” Malone praised. “I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey I love you so much.”

He ended the message with, “Thank you Tay.”

The Sunflower singer also plays Swift’s ex-lover in the song’s music video, which sees her appear trapped, and him trying to save her at one point.

Swift previously praised Malone for his help on the album’s lead single.

“For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it,” The Cruel Summer singer wrote on social media.

“@postmalone blew me away on set as our tortured tragic hero and I’m so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration.”