Princess Beatrice gains popularity on Spotify following Meghan and Harry's 'grifters'

Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Beatrice, appears to be forging a quieter but potentially more successful partnership with Spotify, without making a big fuss.
Perhaps she's taking a more understated approach to avoid drawing comparisons with Montecito's self-styled jam-makers.
Harry and Meghan might have faced some harsh criticism from Spotify executive Bill Simmons, who called them 'f****** grifters' after they produced just 12 episodes despite a hefty £18 million multi-year deal with the streaming platform.
But even as Spotify cut ties with the former royals, it seems the company hasn't lost interest in royalty entirely.
Last week, Beatrice made an appearance at a Spotify industry event in London, where she hosted a discussion on the future of technology.
In stark contrast, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-hyped partnership with Spotify has ended in disappointment.
Their contract with the streaming giant, signed in 2020 following their move to the United States, was canceled after just one season of Meghan's Archetypes podcast.
The cancellation reportedly stemmed from the couple's failure to meet productivity benchmarks, a notable letdown considering the lucrative £18 million deal they had with Spotify.
United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer didn't hold back in his criticism, stating, "Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent."
