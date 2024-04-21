Taylor Swift drops hidden message to Travis Kelce in 'So High School' video

Taylor Swift has sent a musical message to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the lyric video for her new song, So High School, from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.



The pop star gave a subtle nod to the Kansas City Chiefs star by highlighting specific initials within the lyrics.



In the verse, Cheeks pink in the twinkling lights tell me bout the first time you saw me,the initials "T" and "K" in "twinkling," as well as "T" and "S" in "lights," appear in a soft pink shade at the 43-second mark, suggesting a special meaning.

This subtle detail caught the eye of one fan, who commented, "At 0:43, the T and K in 'twinkling' and the T and S in 'lights' are a light shade of pink. I think I might just cry now."

Another fan noted the subtle clues in the singer's latest lyric video for "So High School," pointing out distinct color changes in the letters.

Another fan commented, "This song is everything."

Swift's "So High School" contains references that fans believe are related to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, including a section where Swift sings, "Are you gonna Marry, Kiss, or Kill Me?"

This lyric seems to reference a 2016 interview on AfterBuzz TV in which Kelce was asked to play a game of "Marry, Kiss, Kill" with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry.

His response at the time was, "Ariana, sorry, love you, but you’re gone" for "Kill," followed by "Taylor Swift would be the kiss" and "Katy Perry would be the marry."

In another part of the track, Swift sings, "It's just a game, but really I'm betting on all three for us two."