Celebrity chef finds comparisons to Meghan Markle 'irritating and insulting'

Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash

Meghan Markle, who's set to launch a new cookery show on Netflix later this year, has reportedly been left red faced by a celebrity chef.

The Duchess of Sussex has received latest humiliation as renowned chef Martha Stewart "finds comparisons to Meghan irritating and insulting", according a new report.

Harry and Meghan's newly launched website claims the Duchess is set to start a new series on the streaming service later this year, which will "celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining, and friendship".

This will coincide with Meghan's new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which is set to sell jams, tableware, cutlery and other products.



"Martha has seen hundreds of Meghan types come and go — and says they all come in with the same self-inflated hype, only to find out it’s a whole new ball game when it comes down to brass tacks," sources claimed to In Touch.



"She’s tired of being quizzed by people over how she feels about Meghan’s venture because, honestly, it’s irritating and insulting to her that she’s being compared to a rookie!"



According to the source: "Martha spent decades building her brand from a foundation of raw talent, hands-on hard work and an original vision.



"If Meghan thinks she can come along and replicate that with barely any experience simply because she’s married to a prince, she better think again."