Prince Harry rubs salt into wound of royals with surprising decision

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained since the Sussexes stepped down as senior working royals and relocated to the US in 2020.



The relationship between the two royal brothers even worsened in recent years as they seemingly did not make any efforts to put their differences aside even when health crisis befell the royal family.



The Duke of Sussex, who's no longer close to the Prince of Wales, has refreshed the future King's wound with his latest move.

Heir to the throne William, who's already going through one of the toughest phases of his life due to his dad King Charles and Wife Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, is said to be 'hurt and disappointed' as Harry has made a huge step in his move away from the royal family.

Meghan's hubby has switched his residential status from the UK to the US in paperwork relating to his sustainable travel initiative. He was originally listed as residing in the UK when the organisation was set up four years ago.



Relationship expert Louella Alderson, in conversation with the Mirror, claimed: "His relationships with the Royal Family do not appear to be a priority for Harry, as he focuses on building his new brand and career in the US.

"The finality of this decision could potentially cause Prince William and other members of the Royal Family to feel hurt and disappointed, but it may also provide clarity and closure for everyone involved."

Harry's this major decision sends the royal family a message that he is not planning to return to the UK anytime soon, if at all."