Kate Middleton's return to public eye: Princess desperate to mingle with fans

Princess Kate desperate to mingle with fans

Kate Middleton is said to be regaining health after her preventative chemotherapy following cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales, who's out of sight since she announced her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video message on march 22, could surprise royal fans with her return to the public eye in near future as she's preparing to celebrate major milestones in next few weeks.

The Princess of Wales, who vows to be OK as she's getting stronger day by day, will celebrate two of her children's birthdays in the coming weeks, as well as two other major events.

A royal insider has claimed: "Catherine's smile is returning and she may choose to discuss her recovery with fans during upcoming events."

Prince Louis will celebrate his sixth birthday in just over a week's time, on April 23. After the celebration of Louis special day, Kate and William will mark their 13th wedding anniversary on April 29.



Princess Charlotte's will turn nine on May 2. Just four days after Charlottes's birthday, the Royal Family will mark one year since the King's coronation.

"The happy moments will surely help the Princess to regain strength," said the insider.

Commenting on Kate's return to the public eye, they added: "She will soon bounce back after cancer treatment as she's also restless to mingle with her fans and loved ones.

"She's currently focusing on her health and still needs some time, space and privacy."

In her video message, Kate revealed: "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," adding it took time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis that "I am going to be OK.

'I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits." She also added: 'Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too."

Kate may give her well-wishers a glimpse of her activities in next few days as she's making progress while battling cancer.