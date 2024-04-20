David Beckham takes Mark Wahlberg to court over 'fraudulent conduct'

David Beckham takes Mark Wahlberg to court for tricking him into fraud

Former Real Madrid star David Beckham is reportedly taking the Fear actor Mark Wahlberg to court for tricking the football icon into signing a contact with the F45 gym franchise.

Speaking of the fraud, the former England captain claimed that he lost more than $10 million after he was promised shares in the fitness brand were withheld until the situation changes.

Beckham came face to face with the gym franchise on legal grounds, asking for around $18.85 million for all the damage caused.

As per Beckham’s company, DB Ventures Ltd, the Hollywood star allegedly “duped” the former football icon into signing the contract with F45.

According to The Sun, however, David is adamant to sue the actor’s firm, titled Mark Wahlberg Investment Group (MWIG) along with the gym group’s founders Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch.

However, responding to the ‘fraudulent conduct’ allegations, the Ted actor said that they were completely baseless.

For the unversed, Beckham and the Shooter alum's friendship dates back to 2007, after Beckham moved to the state for LA Galaxy.

Meanwhile, the football icon signed up as F45’s global ambassador, endorsing the brand on social media platforms.