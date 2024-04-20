Death in Paradise fans finally crack new replacement of Ralf Little on BBC show

Death in Paradise fans works out the replacement of Ralf Little

Death in Paradise fans recently worked out the replacement of Ralf Little on the BBC show, cracking the new lead detective.

According to their rumored speculations, fans have predicted that it is the Doc Martin star John Marquez, who could be a potential candidate to sign up for the said role.

John, who previously served as the Tom Lewis on the BBC detective drama for two episodes back in 2017, could make a return as a new character.

Despite his character’s untimely death on the show, fans are convinced that the actor might be a great fit to fill in the shoes of Ralf Little.

According to The Mirror, one fan speculated, noting: “I think John Marquez who played PC Joe Penhale in Doc Martin would be brilliant as the new Detective Inspector.”

Whilst a second chimed in, adding: “He can't be the new DI because he was killed in series 6 episode 'man overboard' in Death in Paradise.”

Meanwhile, a third quipped: “You guys have obviously never watched soap operas. There is always a way to bring them back as a different character or maybe elude to the resemblance to the previous deceased character.”

For the unversed, Ralf bid farewell to the show with in a rollercoaster of events towards the end of the series, leaving “hand-in-hand” with Florence Cassell, played by Josephine Jobert.

However, producers are yet to comment on the subject, leaving a wide room for questions.